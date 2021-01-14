Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating a homicide after a Michigan man was found dead Thursday.

According to city communications director Bryan Chambers, Cabell County 911 dispatchers received a call about 1:39 a.m. Thursday about a deceased person found inside a home in the 200 block of 6th Avenue.

Patrol officers responded to find David Thompson II, 23, of Detroit, Michigan, dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Bureau and Forensics Investigation Unit.

Anyone with information surrounding Thompson's death is asked to contact the police’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444 or the Criminal Investigative Bureau at 304-696-4420.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 19 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending 12:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Unlisted, 12:40 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 31st Street.

Harassment and brandishing, 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, 4200 block of Magazine Avenue.

Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse and petit larceny, 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of West 9th Street.

Destruction of property, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, first block of Washington Square.

Information report, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West Division Street.

Shoplifting, 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.

Intoxicating subsubstances and prohibited acts, 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 3 ½ Alley.

Possession of a controlled substance, 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.

Destruction of property, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of West 10th Street.

Stolen auto, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 5th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of West 10th Street.

Stolen auto, 10:57 a.m. Nov. 12, 2020, 400 block of 7th Avenue.

Obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Burglary tools and intoxicating substances, 4:34 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 9 ½ Alley.

Destruction of property, parked more than 18 inches form a curb and leaving the scene, 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Norway Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 1:04 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 4th Avenue.

Paraphernalia, 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Matia Catherine Shelton, 42, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Bond was $10,000.

James Lee Young, 32, was jailed at 12 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.

Shawn Wayman Edward, 47, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Bond was $160,000.

Cristina Leah Leach, 37, was jailed at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and persons prohibited from carrying a firearm. Bond was not set.

Abdullah Hazae Myles Jr., 26, was jailed at 12 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and domestic battery. Bond was set at $101,500 cash-only.

George Paul Ashworth, 27, was jailed at 7:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.

Sara Elizabeth Adkins, 30, was jailed at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $12,524.

Michael Anthony Clark, 59, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.