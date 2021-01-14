HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating a homicide after a Michigan man was found dead Thursday.
According to city communications director Bryan Chambers, Cabell County 911 dispatchers received a call about 1:39 a.m. Thursday about a deceased person found inside a home in the 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Patrol officers responded to find David Thompson II, 23, of Detroit, Michigan, dead. The incident is being investigated as a homicide by the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Bureau and Forensics Investigation Unit.
Anyone with information surrounding Thompson's death is asked to contact the police’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444 or the Criminal Investigative Bureau at 304-696-4420.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 19 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending 12:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Unlisted, 12:40 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of 31st Street.
Harassment and brandishing, 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, 4200 block of Magazine Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse and petit larceny, 7:54 p.m. Wednesday, 500 block of West 9th Street.
Destruction of property, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, first block of Washington Square.
Information report, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West Division Street.
Shoplifting, 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Intoxicating subsubstances and prohibited acts, 3:23 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 3 ½ Alley.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1:16 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1:29 p.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Stolen auto, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Stolen auto, 10:57 a.m. Nov. 12, 2020, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct, 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Burglary tools and intoxicating substances, 4:34 a.m. Wednesday, 500 block of 9 ½ Alley.
Destruction of property, parked more than 18 inches form a curb and leaving the scene, 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Norway Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 1:04 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of 4th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 12:43 a.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Matia Catherine Shelton, 42, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Bond was $10,000.
James Lee Young, 32, was jailed at 12 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Shawn Wayman Edward, 47, was jailed at 5:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy. Bond was $160,000.
Cristina Leah Leach, 37, was jailed at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and persons prohibited from carrying a firearm. Bond was not set.
Abdullah Hazae Myles Jr., 26, was jailed at 12 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and domestic battery. Bond was set at $101,500 cash-only.
George Paul Ashworth, 27, was jailed at 7:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Sara Elizabeth Adkins, 30, was jailed at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $12,524.
Michael Anthony Clark, 59, was jailed at 12:20 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.