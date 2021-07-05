HUNTINGTON -- The Huntington Police Department is investigating a pair of unrelated shootings reported over the July 4th weekend.
The first was reported at 7:35 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of Cedar Street, just off Norway Avenue, in Huntington. Officers responded to reports of the shooting and were shortly after informed by Cabell County 911 a male had appeared at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The victim, David Pitts, 33, of Huntington, is currently in stable condition.
The second occurred about 2:11 a.m. Monday on 12th Street near the Harris Riverfront Park. Devontay Brian Johnson, 25, of Detroit, was transported to an area hospital for injuries from a gunshot wound. He is also in stable condition.
Both incidents do not appear to be connected, and investigations are ongoing.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 10:57 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery, 10:57 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Throwing or scattering garbage or rubbish, 11:35 a.m. Friday, 800 block of Adams Avenue.
Warrant service, 4:25 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Breaking and entering an auto and petit larceny, 2:15 p.m. Sunday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of Virginia Avenue.
Assault and brandishing, 11:28 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of North Terrace.
Fourth-degree arson, 11 a.m. Saturday, 4600 block of Altizer Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Keenan Markeese Bell, 23, was jailed at 2 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.
Brenda Kay Newton, 27, was jailed at 7 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with malicious assault. Bond was not set.