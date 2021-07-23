HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Police Department is investigating two shootings reported within a 12-hour period Thursday and Friday, which resulted in two people being hospitalized.
Dustin Shane Heck, 28, of Huntington, was charged with malicious assault Thursday after a shooting was reported around 4 p.m. Thursday, near the corner of West 9th Street and Monroe Avenue. Witnesses at the scene said the shooting happened after two people were seen arguing in the area.
Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers said patrol officers responded and found a victim who had been shot in the chest and was lying on the ground in front of an apartment building but was conscious and breathing.
A criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court identified the victim as Kyler Beckett.
The officers also encountered Heck yelling from a second-story window from inside the building. Officers dragged the victim around the corner to safety and administered first aid while waiting on EMS before he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Subsequent to an investigation, HPD detectives obtained a warrant for Heck’s arrest.
In an unrelated incident, a man called Cabell County 911 at about 2:15 a.m. Friday and said he had been sitting at a red light at the intersection of Washington Avenue and West 11th Street when an unknown suspect in a silver Ford Explorer fired multiple rounds from their vehicle.
A female in the caller’s vehicle was struck in her abdominal region and lower leg. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into that shooting is ongoing, but it is unknown what provoked the incident and what type of weapon was used.
The shootings were the second and third in the city this week.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:21 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Washington Boulevard.
Warrant service, 9:21 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Runaway juvenile, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Child abuse creating risk of injury, 6:20 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 8th Street.
Shoplifting, 5:01 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 7th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 3:52 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms and possession of a controlled substance, 3:16 p.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 3 1/2 Alley.
Petit larceny and battery, 11:30 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Artisan Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:14 p.m. Thursday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Found property, 11:46 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 10:33 a.m. Thursday, 800 block of 20th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 9:09 a.m. Thursday, 2600 block of 5th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 8:27 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Street.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, 1200 block of Huntington Avenue.
Harassing or threatening phone calls, 1:02 a.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Fleeing in a vehicle and stolen auto, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Mark Anthony Saxton, 48, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering of auto. Bond was not set.
Craig Allen Armstrong, 28, was jailed at midnight Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fraudulent use of an access device and conspiracy. Bond was $30,000.
Megan Lynn Jumper, 24, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fraudulent use of an access device and conspiracy. Bond was $30,000.
Lena Mariah Menapace, 21, was jailed at 9:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Matthew Eblin, 27, was jailed at 2:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with attempted murder. Bond was not set.