HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating a stabbing reported along Artisan Avenue.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, police were dispatched to reports of a stabbing about 12:10 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue. Upon arrival, the 911 caller, a neighbor of the victim, told police the victim had been taken to the hospital about 30 minutes prior.
Officers searched the home where the incident was said to have taken place and found no suspects before going to the hospital to interview the victim.
Jerry J. Brandon, 47, of Huntington, was found with multiple non-life-threatening lacerations. He told police he was stabbed by a woman, who he only knew by her street name. He said he had no idea what had provoked the attack.
Officers collected evidence and the investigation is ongoing.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 23 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:55 p.m. Monday.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 11:15 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:55 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Theft of utilities, 6 a.m. Monday, unit block of Maupin Road.
Battery, 10:10 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Trespass, 11:03 p.m. Monday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
Deceased person, 10 p.m. Saturday, 1800 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 7th Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places and shoplifting, 8:49 p.m. Monday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 5:10 p.m. Monday, 500 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Strangulation or domestic battery, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 2600 block of 1st Avenue.
False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, 9 a.m. May 1, 2000 block of 5th Avenue.
First- and second-degree murder, 1:19 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 12th Street.
Found property, 11:25 a.m. Monday, 2900 block of Staunton Road.
Paraphernalia, 10:30 a.m. Monday, 400 block of Marcum Terrace.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10 p.m. Saturday, 1500 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 9:29 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, noon Sunday, 100 block of West Rear 9th Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, 9 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 8th Street.
Warrant service, 8:20 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 10th Street.
Obtaining money, property and other services by false pretenses, noon May 1, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Towing requirements, 12:38 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of 5th Avenue.
Information report, 12:30 a.m. Monday, 1100 block of 26th Street.
Disorderly conduct, 11:15 p.m. June 2, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
John Dale Lockhart, 45, was jailed at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and burglary. Bond was not set.
Nicholas Bernice King, 74, was jailed at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering a vehicle. Bond was not set.