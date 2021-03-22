HUNTINGTON — A investigation is underway after a patron of a South Side neighborhood bar was shot Sunday during an argument.
According to Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell, about 7 p.m. Sunday police were called to Davis’ Place, 803 8th St. in Huntington, on reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found William Drummond, 45, of Huntington, who said he had been in the bar having a negative interaction with another patron.
The confrontation continued outside of the bar, and the other patron pulled out his firearm before shooting Drummond in the leg, Cornwell said. The patron fled the scene shortly after.
The victim’s injury does not appear to be life threatening, and no arrests had been made as of Sunday evening.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:55 p.m. Sunday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 3:55 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 8th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 3:30 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 8th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card and breaking and entering an auto, 5 p.m. Friday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, 2 p.m. Sunday, first block of Washington Square.
Deceased person, 1:15 p.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Marcum Terrace.
Runaway juvenile, 11 a.m. Saturday, 1700 block of 8th Avenue.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 3:38 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery, 2:39 a.m. Sunday, 1900 block of Lee Avenue.
Trespass, 3:02 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Paraphernalia and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, 1:20 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Kayla Nicole Bowens, 37, was jailed at 9:50 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.