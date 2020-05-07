HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are investigating two shooting incidents that took place Thursday morning.
Around 1 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a shots-fired call in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue where they found DeMarco Cameron, 19, of Detroit, Michigan, with a gunshot wound.
“His injuries are not life-threatening, and he was transported for treatment,” said Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell.
The initial 911 call reported as many as eight shots were fired.
The second shots-fired call came in around 5 a.m., Cornwell said.
“We responded to the 1600 block of Doulton Avenue,” the chief said.
While at the scene, police were advised that Timothy Miller, 29, of Huntington, had come to the Cabell Huntington Hospital Emergency Room with a gunshot wound.
“His injuries are not life-threatening,” Cornwell said.
No one is in custody regarding the shootings, and investigations by detectives into both incidents are ongoing, according to Cornwell.
“It is not apparent that the incidents are related,” he said.
No other details were released.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed seven new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Disorderly conduct, 8:55 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of Highland Court.
Battery, 7 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of Highland Court.
Battery, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of 22nd Street.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West Division Street.
Harassing/threatening phone calls, threatening communications by electronic device, 12:25 p.m. Wednesday, 1900 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, destruction of property, domestic assault, 5:50 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.