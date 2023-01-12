HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police Department reported a missing person Thursday.
Brenda Lee Waller, 40, was last seen in December in the Huntington area, according to HPD.
She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has short brown hair and blue eyes.
Waller has several tattoos: a rose on the top of her right hand, the word "Respect" on the top of her left hand, a star on her upper right arm, and a tattoo on her upper chest and the right side of her neck.
To report information regarding Waller’s whereabouts, call 911.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 17 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:59 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Found property, 1:59 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. Dec. 23, 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, noon Dec. 24, unit block not listed, 10th Street.
Battery, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Embezzlement less than $1,000, 1 p.m. Jan. 5, 300 block of West 9th Street.
Petit larceny, 2:59 p.m. March 3, 2022, 900 block of 21st Street.
Shoplifting, 4:45 a.m. Jan. 10, 1500 block of Madison Ave.
Grand larceny, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 3600 block of Hughes Street.
Petit larceny, 10:45 a.m. Jan. 1, 2200 block of 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 9th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 9th Avenue.
Information report, 10:38 a.m. Wednesday, 300 block of Virginia Avenue.
Deceased person, 3 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Buffington Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 10 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Park Circle.
Breaking and entering auto, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 11th Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto or warrant service or execution, 1:29 a.m. Wednesday, 1700 block of Woodward Terrace.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Ashley Denise Flores, 23, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Flores with child neglect resulting in injury. No bond.
Cory Ray Means II, 30, was jailed at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Means with a bond violation. No bond.
Thomas Bradford Booth, 54, was jailed at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Booth with fleeing with reckless disregard, driving on revoked license, improper registrations, and speeding. Bond was set at $10,300 cash only.
Brian Keith Tomblin, 44, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged Tomblin with breaking and entering and obtaining goods by a false pretense. Bond was set at $10,250 cash only.
Cassandra Markogene Stanley, 42, was jailed at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged Stanley with receiving or transferring stolen goods. Bond was set at $50,000.