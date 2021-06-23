The Huntington Police Department is working with multiple agencies to search a pond on the property of a father whose 3-month-old baby, Angel Nichole Overstreet, has been missing for more than a month.
According to Huntington communication director Bryan Chambers, the police department is working with multiple agencies to search a pond in Carter County, Kentucky. The pond is located on property owned by Shannon Overstreet, the father of the missing baby.
“At this point, no one has been eliminated as the suspect in the disappearance of Angel,” he said.
Police have called Shannon Overstreet a “person of interest” but not a suspect in the case.
Angel Overstreet is described as a white infant girl with blue eyes and dark-colored hair with a reddish tint. She has a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.
The child was reported missing to police by representatives of West Virginia Child Protective Services (CPS) in May after they had been asked to follow up with Shannon Overstreet, her father, regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky.
Overstreet told Huntington police and CPS he relinquished custody of the child two weeks prior to CPS from West Virginia; however, West Virginia CPS has no record of such transfer. Police determined the child was last in his custody May 1.
Multiple search warrants have been executed in West Virginia and Kentucky, along with several interviews, but the child has not been found.
Anyone with information can contact HPD at 304-696-4420 or via its anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
Overstreet is currently housed at Western Regional Jail on charges of felony malicious wounding and misdemeanor battery in an unrelated case.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3:24 a.m. Wednesday.
Disorderly conduct, 3:24 a.m. Wednesday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4400 block of Piedmont Road.
Deceased person, 5:09 p.m. Tuesday, first block of Bradley Foster Drive.
Disorderly conduct, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Petit larceny, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Unlisted, 1:38 p.m. Tuesday, first block of West 7th Avenue.
Found property, 6 p.m. Monday, 300 block of 4th Avenue.
Suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and possession of a controlled substance, 8:21 a.m. Tuesday, 1600 block of 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering an auto, 4:40 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 11:15 p.m. Monday, 1700 block of Artisan Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:55 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Tiffany Michelle Meeks, 36, was jailed at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with embezzlement. Bond was not set.
David Arnold Spears, 25, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with grand larceny. Bond was $25,000.
Ricardo Ribeiro, 50, was jailed at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with sexual assault and abuse. Bond was set at $100,000 cash-only.