HUNTINGTON — Huntington police are searching for a suspect after a man died over the weekend of a gunshot wound in West Huntington.
According to Huntington Police detective Lt. Phil Watkins, police were flagged down about 4:24 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Washington Avenue, where a resident said someone had just been shot and needed help.
Police found Jason Ellis, 38, of Huntington, laying on the front porch of a house in the same block. Ellis was still conscious, but had suffered life-threatening injuries from a shooting.
Officers began performing medical aid and Ellis was taken to an area hospital by ambulance, where he died of his injuries. Officers immediately began gathering information, as well, but as of noon Monday no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting is advised to call the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or call the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
PROCTORVILLE SHOOTING: An investigation into an early Monday morning shooting in Proctorville, Ohio, is ongoing.
According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, deputies were called about 2:35 a.m. Monday to 306 TR 1057 near Proctorville, where they met with an occupant of the home, a 31-year-old woman who said she shot her boyfriend as he tried to enter her front door.
The 35-year-old man was shot in the chest with a small caliber handgun. He was treated at the scene by Lawrence County EMS before being taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, where he is listed as in stable condition.
The investigation is in its early stages and no criminal charges were announced Monday.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:25 a.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Nov. 1, 1100 block of 11th Avenue.
Found property, 9 a.m. Jan. 1, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Falsely reporting an emergency incident, 9:25 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 27th Street.
Forgery and uttering, 8 a.m. Jan. 1, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
DUI greater than .150, 4:15 a.m. Sunday, 3100 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:45 a.m. Saturday, 1000 block of 8th Street.
Trespass, 6:03 a.m. Nov. 11, 400 block of 9th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 1:15 a.m. Sunday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jason Lee Scarberry, 37, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and defective equipment. Bond was not set.
Jody Lee Hinzman, 39, was jailed at 5:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with breaking and entering and fleeing on foot. Bond was not set.