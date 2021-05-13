HUNTINGTON — Huntington Police say an arrest early Thursday led to the seizure of drugs, firearms and cash.
Kevlin “Smev” Jackson, 40, was arrested by members of the Huntington Police Department on Thursday morning, in the 1000 block of 8th Street, for delivery of a controlled substance. That arrest, police say, led the city’s Violent Crime Drug Task Force and ATF agents to Jackson’s residence on the 1200 block of 7th Street, where police were able to obtain a search warrant.
The search yielded two firearms, 48 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine and $9,000 in cash. Jackson received additional charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a prohibited person with a firearm after the execution of the search warrant.
Jackson was taken to Western Regional Jail following his arrest. Bond was not set.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine new incidents in the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Deceased person, 3:15 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of Washington Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:24 a.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Woodward Terrace.
Petit larceny, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 3000 block of Hughes Street.
Information report, 12 p.m. Saturday, May 8, Oney Avenue.
Missing person, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 3rd Street.
Information report, 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of Mallory Court.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
James Leo Muncy, 35, was jailed at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with battery, fleeing on foot, fleeing in vehicle, altered Sudafed/altered precursors and possession with intent to deliver meth. Bond was not set.