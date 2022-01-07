HUNTINGTON — Huntington law enforcement seized more than 1,500 grams of illegal drugs during two drug raids over the last week.
The Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and Huntington Police Department’s SWAT Team’s first raid was Dec. 29 in the 2100 block of Jefferson Avenue in Huntington, Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said. Members of the Task Force seized more than 500 grams of heroin, marijuana, crack cocaine and Suboxone in addition to cash and materials used in the packaging and distribution of narcotics.
Matthew Scott Fortner Jr., 34, of Huntington, was charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Additional arrests have been made and more are expected as the investigation continues.
In the second operation, members of the Violent Crime Drug Task Force and HPD’s Patrol Bureau on Wednesday executed a drug-related search warrant on Riverside Drive in the Altizer neighborhood of Huntington, Colder said.
As a result, investigators seized two vehicles, more than 1,000 grams of heroin and fentanyl, a large quantity of methamphetamines, two firearms, a large amount of cash and materials used in the processing and distribution of narcotics, Colder said.
Philip Rucker, 42, of Missouri, was taken into custody for two active warrants in Cabell County. He was also charged with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver based on the discovery during the raid.
The Violent Crime Drug Task Force includes detectives from the Huntington Police Department and Barboursville Police Department and special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:45 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Destruction of property, 8:45 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12 p.m. Dec. 21, 100 block of Davis Street.
Petit larceny and stolen auto, midnight Thursday, 700 block of 5th Avenue Guyandotte.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Tuesday, first block of Rutland Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 10 a.m. Thursday, first block of West 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10:19 a.m. Thursday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny and breaking and entering of an auto, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Memorial Boulevard.
Information report, 3:42 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of Norway Avenue.
Open door, 12:46 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of West 18th Street.
Trespass, 1:33 a.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 12:24 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.