HUNTINGTON — Two people were arrested Thursday after an investigation prompted by a report of a possible shooting led to the discovery of controlled substances and a large sum of money.
Huntington police responded to the 500 block of West 10th Street on Thursday for a report of a possible shooting.
Drew Lamont Scruggs, 45, of Akron, Ohio, was arrested on an active warrant for strangulation from Cabell County.
Investigators executed a search warrant at the location and collected approximately 85 grams of heroin, 15 grams of crack cocaine, 29 grams of fentanyl, and 11 grams of methamphetamine, as well as $11,000 in cash.
Scruggs was charged with three counts of possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver and the strangulation warrant.
Barbara Sizemore, 56, of Huntington, was also taken into custody following the execution of the search warrant. Sizemore was charged with maintaining a dwelling for drug sales.
The investigation into a possible shooting is ongoing.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Possession of contraband, 12:40 a.m. Friday, near the corner of West 7th Street and 10th West 10th Avenue.
Deceased person, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, 3200 block of Hughes Street.
Domestic battery, 8:26 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 8th Street.
Deceased person, 1:30 a.m. Thursday, 2800 block of 4th Avenue Rear.
Warrant service or execution, 4:21 a.m. Thursday, 3900 block of Riverside Drive Altizer.
Assisting outside agency, 11:38 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Dogwood Lane.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Zachary Phillip Tackett, 31, was jailed at 5 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a warrant. Bond was set at $1,500.
Howard Ray Childers, 40, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or other person in position of trust to a child and sexual assault of the 1st degree. Bond was set at $50,000 cash-only.
Dorian Ray Ruggles, 24, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Drew Lamont Scruggs, 45, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and delivery of controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 cash-only.
Brian James Smith, 41, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with an outstanding warrant. No bond.
Quazaa Stephan Farrow, 29, was jailed at 2:34 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with harassment. Bond was set at $10,000.
Brittany Makayla Coleman, 26, was jailed at 2:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $5,000.
Latisha Dawn Davis, 50, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with a driving license revoked for a circuit order. Bond was not set.
Kenron James, 25, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a outstanding warrant for felony. No bond.