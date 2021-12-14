HUNTINGTON -- The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a pedestrian who was struck and killed Monday.
John C. Bibbee, 59, of Huntington was struck by a vehicle while walking in the 600 block of 31st Street at approximately 6 p.m. Monday, Huntington Police Chief Karl Colder said Tuesday. Bibbee was treated on the scene and transported to an area hospital by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead before arriving at the hospital.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation, but investigators do not believe at this time that criminal intent was involved.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service, 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of 11th Avenue.
Unlisted, 9:59 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 10th Street.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 6 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Deceased person, 6:02 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 31st Street.
Battery, 11:30 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 6th Avenue.
Deceased person, 12:40 p.m. Monday, 900 block of West 5th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 3:39 p.m. Saturday, 600 block of 1st Street.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, noon Nov. 24, 100 block of Bridge Street.
Breaking and entering, midnight Monday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 3 p.m. Saturday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, midnight Monday, 800 block of 3rd Avenue.
Burglary and entry of dwelling or outhouse, 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 2600 block of 4th Avenue.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 10:36 a.m. Monday, 200 block of Norway Avenue.
Information report, 9 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 10:40 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, breaking and entering an auto and breaking and entering, 2:10 a.m. Monday, 400 block of 2nd Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:15 a.m. Monday, 300 block of Main Street.
Warrant service, 12:23 a.m. Monday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Trespass and paraphernalia, 11:14 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jovan David Murphy, 30, was jailed at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Linda Gail Copley, 32, was jailed at 4 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with possession of a controlled substance, fraudulent use of an access device and obtaining goods by false pretenses. Bond was $20,500 cash only.
Michael Andrew Aeiker, 32, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Joshua L. Rogers, 29, was jailed at 11:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Jason David Priestley, 41, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with being a prohibited person with a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.