A Huntington woman was cited by police after TSA officers caught her with this loaded handgun in her carry-on bag at Huntington Tri-State Airport on Friday, April 9, 2021.

 Courtesy of TSA

HUNTINGTON — Transportation Security Administration officers caught a Huntington woman with a firearm at the Huntington Tri-State Airport on Friday.

According to Lisa Farbstein, spokesperson for the TSA, the officers found a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber, in the woman’s carry-on bag. The firearm was spotted as her bag entered the checkpoint X-ray unit.

Local police were alerted, and they confiscated the weapon and cited the woman on weapons charges. She also faces a federal financial civil penalty for the incident.

The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 20 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 1:53 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Destruction of property, 5 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 7th Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 1:53 a.m. Friday, 5th Avenue.

Warrant service, 11:52 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Marshall Street.

Domestic battery, 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Bridge Street.

Domestic battery, 8:45 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.

Driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 6:59 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Madison Avenue.

Battery, 5:55 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.

Runaway juvenile, 3:15 p.m. Thursday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.

Petit larceny, 1:30 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of Davis Street.

Destruction of property, 2 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Primrose Avenue.

Information report, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 1900 block of Hall Avenue.

Information report, 1:19 p.m. Thursday, 500 block of 1st Street.

Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 1:38 p.m. Thursday, 3700 block of 4th Avenue.

Information report, 1:15 p.m. March 1, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.

Intoxicating substances and prohibited acts, 12:13 p.m. Thursday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.

Deceased person, midnight Thursday, 700 block of West 11th Street.

Petit larceny and breaking and entering of an auto, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of West 7th Street.

Destruction of property, 3:12 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 14th Street.

Deceased person, 3:41 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 17th Street.

Warrant service, 12:01 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 30th Street.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Wendi Charea Trogden, 29, was jailed at 1:04 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed her on active warrants. Bond was not set.

James E. Newton, 57, was jailed at 3:40 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation, domestic battery and domestic assault. Bond was $9,300.

Brittany Marie Wells, 30, was jailed at 10:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, DUI and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons. Bond was not set.

Charles Lee Finley, 53, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.

Mary Kathern Hinkle, 54, was jailed at 11:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.

