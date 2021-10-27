HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman was charged with several felonies after police said she fired a gun Oct. 21 outside her Francis Street home.
Alexis Chantelle Perry, 27, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with seven counts of wanton endangerment. Her bond was set at $35,000.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Huntington police were dispatched to 128 Francis St. in Huntington on Oct. 21, where they found Perry inside her home. Outside the home, police found five discharged 9mm casings.
After obtaining surveillance footage from the home across the street, police found Perry had exited her home at about 12:20 a.m. and discharged a firearm seven times in the direction of a white SUV traveling on Francis Street.
She is housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Improper registration, insurance required, driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons and receiving or transferring stolen goods, 8 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
Petit larceny, 9:48 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Riding on street and sidewalks, 1:48 p.m. Monday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, midnight Oct. 11, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
Forgery and uttering, noon Oct. 15, 600 block of 10th Street.
Runaway juvenile, 9 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Destruction of property and battery on government officials, 1:48 a.m. Monday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Christina Ann Flowers, 39, was jailed at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with leaving the scene of an accident, third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and possession controlled. She was also jailed on active warrants. Bond was not set.
Jack Ray Wagner Jr., 51, was jailed at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with grand larceny, burglary and destruction of property. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
