HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman was arrested and charged with child abuse with injury after a video was posted on social media.
Staci Lynn Burgy, 28, is accused of jumping into the air and striking a child who was sitting in a chair last week in Huntington, according to the criminal complaint. She was booked at Western Regional Jail at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday.
In the video, a woman can be heard saying, “This is ‘Jackass.’ This is ‘kick a kid,’” before the incident. The video also shows what police describe as the child with bruising on their side from being kicked.
The criminal complaint said Burgy was staying in the 5400 block of Altizer Avenue in Huntington from June 27 to July 1. It was reported that the incident, recorded by another individual, occurred June 29.
Burgy’s bond was set at $50,000 cash only.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 19 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:23 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8 p.m. Monday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Arson, burning of a dwelling or outbuilding, 11:23 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of Short Street, Guyandotte.
Open container, intoxication or drinking in public places, 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, corner of 7th Avenue and 30th Street.
Petit larceny, 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of 9th Street.
Shoplifting, 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Petit larceny, 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, 700 block of West 9th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 11 p.m. Saturday, 1500 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outbuilding, 2:01 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of West 16th Street.
Runaway juvenile, 7:15 a.m. July 1, 2900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 6th Avenue.
Entry of building other than dwelling, 1 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of 4th Avenue.
Petit larceny, midnight Monday, 900 block of 27th Street.
Forgery or uttering, 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Saturday, 2200 block of 5th Street Road.
Deceased person, 7 a.m. Tuesday, corner of 21st Street and 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 22nd Street.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of Olive Street.
Driving under the influence less than .150, 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, corner of Locust Street and Norway Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Darrell Edward Bowens, 33, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or other person in position of trust to a child and first-degree sexual abuse. Bond was not set.
Bobby Ray Brooks, 31, was jailed at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with obstructing an officer and battery. Bond was set at $2,000.
Sidney David Ellis, 40, was jailed at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was set at $20,000.
James Michael Kerlavage, 39, was jailed at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with entry of a building other than a dwelling. Bond was not set.
Michael Moore, 41, was jailed at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with grand larceny and trespassing. Bond was set at $21,500.
Nathaniel Quincy Schau, 28, was jailed at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.