HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman has been charged, along with two others, after a deceased man wrapped in carpet was brought to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington early Tuesday.
Shannon Marie Brown, 36, has been charged with concealment of a dead body and conspiracy to inflict injury to person or property and was jailed Wednesday afternoon at Western Regional Jail.
Josh Chase Daniel, 39, of Salt Rock, and Ryan Timothy Fitzsimmons, 40, of Hurricane, West Virginia, were charged earlier in the week with concealment of a dead body, obstructing an officer and conspiracy after Eric Williams, 43, was discovered wrapped in a sheet and a rug inside a red 2021 Toyota Camry the trio took to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington.
Brown was married to Williams, and they both lived with Daniel in a home they recently started renting.
Daniel said he was contacted by Brown — whom he referred to as Shannon Williams — who said she received information that her husband was possibly dead inside the shared residence in the 2200 block of Miller Road in Huntington.
Once Daniel and Fitzsimmons arrived, they saw the victim in a bathroom inside, and the three worked together to move the body. Daniel said he didn’t call 911 because they were growing marijuana inside the residence.
Officers executed a search warrant at the residence the three were renting and discovered approximately 80 marijuana plants there. A second search warrant was executed at Fitzsimmons’ residence on Traces Creek near Salt Rock. Officers discovered approximately 90 marijuana plants there.
Brown is being held on a $50,000 bond. Daniel and Fitzsimmons have bonds set at $80,000.
Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the investigation is ongoing, with possible charges to be filed in the drug operation.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 21 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:55 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Runaway juvenile, 9 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 1:55 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 6th Avenue.
Grand larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, Wednesday, 3400 block of Chase Street.
Conspiracy to commit misdemeanor, possession of a controlled substance, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Prostitution, 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, corner of West 11th Street and Madison Avenue.
Recovered stolen auto, midnight Sunday, corner of West 7th Street and Washington Avenue.
Information report, 8:41 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of High Drive.
Petit larceny, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 5th Avenue.
Driving under the influence greater than .150, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of West 9th Street.
Warrant service or execution, 11:36 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 10th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 1 p.m. Tuesday, unit block of Simpson Drive.
Found property, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Roby Road.
Information report, 8:52 a.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Perry Street.
Trespass, 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 11th Street Rear.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 7th Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, 1:22 p.m. April 29, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, corner of West 14th Street and Adams Avenue.
Destruction of property, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Miller Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jason William Smallwood, 43, was jailed at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice, obstructing, fleeing from officer, shoplifting and possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Keren Nicole Neff, 38, was jailed at 2:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fugitive from justice and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $25,000.
Arthur Wayne Williams Jr., 38, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was not set.
Raymond Lee Bonecutter, 61, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving with a revoked license and petit larceny. Bond was not set.