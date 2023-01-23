HUNTINGTON — One person died in a fire Sunday, according to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller.
Huntington resident Patricia Preston, 55, was discovered deceased by a family member in the fire in the 500 block of Washington Avenue.
The fire department responded to the home around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Huntington Police and the City of Huntington deputy fire marshal were at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.
Huntington Police Department Chief Karl Colder said nothing suspicious has came out of the investigation.
"The preliminary investigation suggests that a fire occurred in Preston's apartment but ultimately burned itself out and did not spread to adjacent units," Colder said in a press release.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:48 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Warrant service or execution, 2:48 a.m. Monday, 2000 block of 7th Avenue.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, midnight Sunday, 1800 block of 9th Avenue.
Deceased person, 8:09 p.m. Sunday, 500 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 7:44 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of 9th Avenue Rear.
Found property, 1:56 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 12:09 a.m. Sunday, 1700 block of Arlington Boulevard.
48-hour parking violation, 12:11 p.m. Sunday, unit block of Washington Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 300 block of 9th Street.
Blocking driveway, 5:57 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 10th Street.
Battery of a police officer, fire fighter or EMS, 1 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 20th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, disorderly conduct, battery of a police officer, 2:26 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Kim Nathan Lewis, 59, was jailed at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Lewis with domestic battery and wanton endangerment. Bond was set at $16,500.
Naqauy Montel Little, 27, was jailed at 5:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Little with public intoxication, malicious assault and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $38,000.
Bridgette Rashell Gartin, 30, was jailed at 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Gartin with failure to appear. Bond was not set.
Dairon Sicillia Cupllo, 33, was jailed at 3:40 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Cupllo with conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
Jorge Walter Pueyo Lopez, 41, was jailed at 2 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Lopez with conspiracy and possession with intent to deliver.