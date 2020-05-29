HUNTINGTON — A Huntington woman was incarcerated at Western Regional Jail on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to set fire to a residence in the 2600 block of Adams Avenue.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, Kara Lynn Gibson, 26, was jailed on charges of battery on a government representative, failure to process, first-degree arson and an outstanding warrant.
The complaint states an officer was dispatched to the residence at about 7 p.m. Tuesday on reports of a domestic situation and arrived to find two women arguing on the porch.
The victim said the suspect had been escorted off the property by police earlier in the day and that she had broken into the home and set fire to a mattress in the basement.
Police identified Gibson at the scene and said she allegedly attempted to head-butt the officer after being placed in handcuffs.
The suspect continued to resist, trying to kick the officer in the chest, and the second woman also began attacking the officer, the complaint said.
A second Huntington police officer eventually arrived on scene and both women were arrested.
Gibson also allegedly set fire to items inside a separate residence last week, causing about $38,000 in damages.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed nine new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
Found property, 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, 6th Street and 7th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, warrant service/execution, 9:03 p.m. Wednesday, 1200 block of 28th Street.
Warrant service/execution, 5:16 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Parking in alleys and narrow streets, 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, 31st Street Bridge.
Trespassing, destruction of property — felony, 4:23 p.m. May 15, 200 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, SRL — miscellaneous, DUI — second offense, 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of Washington Avenue.
Fraudulent us of a credit card — value less than $1,000, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of 11th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 12:26 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Kevin Scott Wysong, 35, was jailed at 1:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with a probation violation. Bond was not set.
Christopher Lee Parsons, 38, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with a probation violation. Bond was not set.