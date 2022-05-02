HUNTINGTON — A 22-year-old Huntington woman was taken to the hospital with injuries after a drive-by shooting Sunday in West Huntington.
Huntington Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday on the 700 block of 22nd Street West.
When officers arrived, they discovered the woman was the passenger in the back seat of a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. She was struck once in the upper right leg while riding in the vehicle.
According to police, the suspect, who is unknown, drove through the area and fired a shot from their car into the vehicle that the victim was in.
Huntington Police said the suspect's vehicle is described as a small maroon SUV with dark, tinted windows and a loud exhaust. The vehicle was last seen heading east on Madison Avenue.
The woman was taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injury and released.
To report information regarding the incident, call 304-696-4420 or the anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 11 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Driving under the influence less than .150, possession of a controlled substance, persons prohibited from processing firearms, 2:42 a.m. Monday, near the corner of 17th street and 9th Avenue.
Leaving the scene or accident causing property damage, 5 a.m. Sunday, near the corner of 27th Street and 5th Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, malicious or unlawful assault, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, 700 block of West 22nd Street.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 6 p.m. April 29, 1800 block of Underwood Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of West 27th Street.
Leaving the scene of property damage, 4:45 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of West 14th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear for outstanding warrant, 9:18 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, 1 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of West 9th Street.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 12:02 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 5 ½ alley.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 11:30 p.m. April 30, 1400 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Nathan Jack Toler, 39, was jailed at 4 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance and an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.
Corey Steven Allen, 29, was jailed at 5:35 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with probation violation. Bond was not set.
Angel Marie Baldwin, 34, was jailed at 10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Michael Antonio Taylor, 33, was jailed at 1 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
William Joseph Roush, 45, was jailed at 8 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms and retrieving or transferring stolen property. Bond was set at $60,000.