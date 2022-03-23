HUNTINGTON — A 52-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation late Tuesday following a structure fire at her home in the 900 block of Virginia Avenue in Huntington.
Huntington Fire Department crews responded to calls of a fire at the residence at 11:06 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the Huntington Fire Department, the damage rendered the single-family dwelling uninhabitable. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY: The West Virginia State Police in Huntington is investigating a destruction of property in the Ona area of Cabell County.
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office reported that the properties were campers in the area.
Camera screenshots of persons of interest are available on the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
To report information regarding the incident, contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-528-5555.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, 4400 block of Altizer Avenue.
Battery, 12:10 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of 17th Street.
Driving under the influence less than .150, insurance required, expired registration, license revoked due to miscellaneous reasons, 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 4th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 5:42 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of West 5th Street.
Petit larceny, noon Tuesday, 900 block of 28th Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 9:30 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 6 p.m. Monday, 3000 block of Washington Boulevard.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, receiving or transferring stolen goods, 9 p.m. Monday, 600 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Breaking and entering auto, 9 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of 4th Avenue.
Possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, joyriding, stolen vehicle without intent to return, 1:50 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 4th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 12:28 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Obstructing an officer, failure to process or fingerprint, disorderly conduct, 1:53 a.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 14th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Elizabeth Walker Elaine, 25, was jailed at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fleeing while driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
Michael Wayne Davis Jr., 38, was jailed at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to register or change registration for child abuse. Bond was not set.
George Daren Hall, 46, was jailed at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with obstructing, traffic offense arrest, possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of controlled substance, failure to signal change in course and fleeing from officer in vehicle. Bond was not set.
Cecil Nelson, 54, was jailed at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with burglary and domestic battery. Bond was not set.