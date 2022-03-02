HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Fire Department responded to a structure fire Wednesday where a woman was trapped.
The department received a call at 1:41 p.m. at an apartment building located in the 800 block of 9th Avenue.
A woman was removed from her ground-floor apartment in the rear of the building. She was treated by Cabell County EMS at the scene and taken to a local hospital.
The Huntington Fire Department extinguished the fire in the rear apartment and all other occupants in the building were evacuated safely.
No other injuries were reported.
The following information was provided by the Boyd County coroner:
Two Catlettsburg, Kentucky, residents were identified as the victims of a fatal head-on crash Feb. 15.
Opel Wilkes, 57, and Rigoberto Madrigal, 55, were identified as the victims of the crash, according to Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond.
The driver of the other vehicle survived the collision in the 7500 block of State Route 160.
The delay in making identification — which usually takes a few days after the next of kin is located and notified, according to the coroner — was because Madrigal, originally from Mexico, was undocumented and used a different name.
A cousin of Madrigal’s ex-wife called Hammond and identified Madrigal as Rigoberto Madrigal.
Hammond then found identifying documentation in Mexico’s records. Hammond said a relative was located and claimed Madrigal’s remains.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 6:36 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
No operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance, DUI causing bodily injury, 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 16th Street and Mount Union Road.
Petit larceny, 2:15 p.m. Feb. 10, 800 block of Marcum Terrace.
Petit larceny, 1:40 p.m. Feb. 22, 1100 block of Minton Street.
Found property, 1:11 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of Monroe Avenue.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, 11 a.m. Feb. 27, 800 block of Washington Avenue Rear.
Deceased person, 4 p.m. Feb. 20, 500 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:14 p.m. Feb. 26, 2600 block of Washington Boulevard.
Intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 12:11 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of Harvey Road and James River Road.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Timothy Edmund Crisp, 32, was jailed at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance, no operators and driving under the influence with injuries. Bond was not set.
Alva Ray Gray, 45, was jailed at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance, driving revoked for driving under the influence and speeding. Bond was set at $17,100.
Dennis Hughes, 30, was jailed at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with unlawful assault. Bond was not set.
Brandon Kimball, 38, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Benjamin Clark Lilly, 37, was jailed at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement revocation. Bond was not set.
Brett Earl Shepherd, 32, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Justin Russell Oldaker, 35, was jailed at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Lauren Lee Evans, 19, was jailed at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with malicious wounding. Bond was not set.
Rakeen Lionel Edwards, 31, was jailed at midnight Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $25,000.
Nicholas Paul Prather, 40, was jailed at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Earl Mathew Craddock, 46, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was set at $5,000.
Daniel William Higginbotham, 38, was jailed at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with violation of protective order. Bond was not set.
Robert James Logan I, 72, was jailed at 10:35 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with domestic violence petition violation. Bond was not set.