HUNTINGTON — Two Huntington women were arrested on Thursday as a result of three narcotics search warrants executed in the West End.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Force, the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigative Bureau and SWAT team, along with agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed the warrants.
The warrants led to the seizure of 133 grams of suspected heroin, 135 grams of crystal methamphetamine, more than $22,000 in cash and three firearms.
One raid in the 700 block of West 3rd Street led to the arrest of Pamela McCoy, 51, of Huntington, who Cornwell said was in possession of 14.7 grams of suspected crystal meth and 8 grams of suspected heroin. She was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Another raid in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue led to the arrest of Alissa Perkins, 32, of Huntington, who Cornwell said had “the bulk of the narcotics and cash” at her home.
She was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy.
Cornwell expects more charges will be forthcoming.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 4:47 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Information report, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and warrant service, 4:47 a.m. Friday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Deceased person, 3:20 a.m., 1800 block of Doulton Avenue.
Deceased person, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 1st Avenue.
False pretenses with a value of $1,000 or more, 4:51 p.m. Thursday, 1700 block of 17th Street.
Petit larceny, 10 a.m. Feb. 18, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:55 a.m. Thursday, unit block of West 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of Washington Avenue.
Shoplifting, 10:47 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 8:20 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Deceased person, 10 a.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of Kessler Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Leah Nichole Powers, 39, was jailed at 7:45 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with escape, obstructing an officer, accessory before the fact, auto tampering and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Alante Omar Allen, 28, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Jennifer Renee Mclain, 32, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
James Matthew Smith, 26, was jailed at 2:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with battery and wanton endangerment. Bond was not set.
Gregory Alan Halfhill, 40, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with wanton endangerment and burglary. Bond was $50,000.