HURRICANE, W.Va. — A person in Hurricane was rescued Wednesday after their tractor overturned, according to the Hurricane Fire & Rescue Facebook page.
Members of the Hurricane Fire & Rescue department were dispatched Wednesday to Poindexter Road, just north of Hurricane, West Virginia, on a report of an individual trapped under an overturned tractor.
The patient was successfully removed and transported to a local trauma center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The West Virginia State Police, Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, Hurricane Police Department and Putnam County EMS also responded.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 17 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Strangulation, 2:22 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of Highland Street.
Warrant service, 8:52 p.m. Wednesday, 1100 block of 25th Street.
Destruction of property, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of 10th Street.
Petit larceny, 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of Rear Washington Avenue.
Battery and petit larceny, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of West 5th Avenue.
Possession of prescription medication and a controlled substance, 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, 3100 block of Washington Boulevard.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, 1800 block of Rural Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 a.m. July 23, 100 block of North Edgemont Road.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of Beech Street.
Breaking and entering of an auto, 4 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of Adams Avenue.
Trespass, 8:26 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 4 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 1st Street.
Warrant service, 8:06 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 20th Street.
Warrant service, 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 10th Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, 7:51 a.m. Wednesday, Charleston Avenue and Elm Street.
First-degree robbery, 12:57 a.m. Wednesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Fleeing in a vehicle while DUI, 12:15 a.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Wesley Otis Beckett, 39, was jailed at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking without entering a building other than a dwelling. Bond was $25,000.
Johnathan Shane Higginbotham I, 30, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Davell Lamont Moore, 21, was jailed at 4 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fleeing while DUI, DUI and driving on a suspended or revoked license for miscellaneous reasons. Bond was $11,000.
Phillip Lee Wiley, 47, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was $10,000.
Brittany Michelle Wilson, 35, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with entry of a building other than a dwelling, shoplifting, destruction of property and grand larceny. Bond was $35,000.
Forrest Walter Wood, 37, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Sean Douglas Roberts, 24, was jailed at 4:45 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation. Bond was $20,000.
Cody Brandon Stevens, 24, was jailed at 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on active warrants. Bond was $5,500.
Andy Leon Breedlove, 45, was jailed at 12:10 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with conspiracy. Bond was $20,000.
Kayla Kay Adkins, 20, was jailed at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with child abuse creating the risk of injury. Bond was $50,000.
Nathan Andrew Parsons, 25, was jailed at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with child neglect creating the risk of serious injury or death. Bond was $50,000.