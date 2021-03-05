HURRICANE, W.Va. — Firefighters spent hours Thursday morning battling a fire at a Hurricane, West Virginia, home valued at more than $1 million.
According to Hurricane Fire & Rescue, at about 1:21 a.m. Thursday, Putnam County dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on Laxon Lane near Cow Creek Road in Hurricane.
Hurricane Fire & Rescue, Teays Valley Volunteer Fire Department, Culloden Volunteer Fire Department, Winfield Volunteer Fire Department and Putnam County EMS were all dispatched to the scene, where emergency responders found a fully involved structure fire at a single-family home of more than 7,000 square feet.
Firefighters worked the scene until it was contained at 3:40 a.m. Thursday.
The occupants of the home were able to escape the fire without injury. A firefighter sustained minor injuries but was treated at the scene and released.
The house is estimated to have been valued at more than $1 million. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The American Red Cross, Putnam County sheriff and Hurricane police departments also assisted with the incident.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3:41 a.m. Thursday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
DUI greater than .150, 3:41 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 12:55 a.m. Thursday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
Strangulation and domestic battery, 12:02 a.m. Thursday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
No seat belt, insurance required, driving on a suspended or revoked license or DUI less than .150, 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, 5th Street Road and Bradley Foster Drive.
Joyriding, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 1700 block of Woodward Terrace.
Information report, 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, 3600 block of 4th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Park Avenue.
Leaving the scene with property damage, no proof of insurance and no operator’s license, 12:28 p.m. Wednesday, 2700 block of 5th Avenue.
Shoplifting and trespassing, 9:12 a.m. Wednesday, 700 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Park Circle.
Possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended or revoked license, 9:14 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 5th Avenue.
Found property, 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Fugitive from justice, obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled substance and battery of a police officer, 3:10 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of Trenton Place.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Tina Marie Brown, 43, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $100,000.
Earl Tyree Casey, 40, was jailed at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $100,000.
Dana Shawn Hammond, 31, was jailed at 2:55 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was $51,000.
Kayla Marie Secrest, 28, was jailed at 2 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with burglary and shoplifting. Bond was $20,000.
Darrious Dominique Branch, 19, was jailed at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation. Bond was $75,000.
Webster Lee Gilbreath II, 49, was jailed at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Cristin Nicole Keesee, 26, was jailed at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with grand larceny and possession of a controlled substance. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with embezzlement. Bond in Cabell County was set at $7,000, while Putnam County bond was $5,000.
John Gregory Pumphrey, 43, was jailed at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $100,000.
Nicolas Ryan Martin, 30, was jailed at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense DUI and possession of a controlled substance.