HURRICANE, W.Va. — An argument between siblings Monday led to a Putnam County man being charged with attempted second-degree murder.
At 1:43 a.m. Monday, Putnam 911 received a call from a resident in the 600 block of Hodges Road in Hurricane stating their neighbor had been shot.
The caller said Jeffery Scott Call, 54, was pounding on the door and “bleeding all over the place,” according to the criminal complaint filed in Putnam County Magistrate Court. The caller told dispatchers Call had been shot in the leg and had a machete lying beside him.
While Putnam County law enforcement officers responded, the West Virginia State Police received call from Tina Call, who said she shot Jeffery Call, her brother, in self-defense, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, Jeffery Call admitted to breaking Tina Call’s window after showing up at her residence twice in the 700 block of Hodges Road the night before to call authorities because “he believed someone was trying to steal his trailer” located in the same block.
When she denied him entry, Jeffery Call threatened to cut her arms and legs off with a machete he was holding, according to the criminal complaint. Tina Call told officers she then pulled out her .22 caliber pistol and when he came toward her again, she fired a shot.
Jeffery Call was jailed at 12:40 p.m. Monday and charged with attempted second-degree murder. He is being held in Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:54 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 4 p.m. Sept. 30, 900 block of 3rd Avenue.
Fugitive from justice, warrant service or execution, 11:38 a.m. Monday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Grand larceny, auto tampering, 11:54 a.m. Monday, 500 block of West 10th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 11:12 a.m. Monday, unit block not listed, 6th Street.
Petit larceny, 8:30 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of 5th Avenue.
Deceased person, information report, 5:30 a.m. Monday, 1700 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3 a.m. Monday, 300 block of 8th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Donnie Lee Albright III, 26, was jailed at 3 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Albright with grand larceny, being a fugitive from justice, 2nd offense shoplifting, and 3rd offense shoplifting. Bond was not set.
Jacob Tyler Mayo, 33, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Mayo with a home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Caleb James Franks, 25, was jailed at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Franks with being a person prohibited from possessing firearms and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $60,000.
Roy David Ward, 29, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Ward with attempt to commit a felony punishable with term less than life, driving revoked due to driving under the influence, improper registration, and no insurance. Bond was not set.
Jaron Tyler Wood, 28, was jailed at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged Wood with strangulation, obstructing domestic battery, and destruction of property. Bond was not set.