MILTON — A Hurricane man was jailed on felony charges July 4 after a Milton Police officer allegedly found fentanyl, marijuana, paraphernalia and cash inside a vehicle.
The officer responded to a be-on-the-lookout call for a vehicle leaving the Dick’s Sporting Goods parking lot at the Huntington Mall that reportedly had a person passed out in the passenger seat.
After stopping the vehicle in question on Interstate 64, the passenger was asked to step out of the car when the officer spotted a syringe cap in his lap. As he did, a milkshake cup containing a substance identified as fentanyl fell out of the car.
The officer also seized scales and small bags from the floor of the vehicle as well as thousands of dollars in cash.
David Thomas Gibson, 42, of Hurricane, West Virginia, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana, and was taken to Western Regional Jail with a $37,000 bond.
At least one person was arrested on felony charges Monday, according to booking records at the Western Regional Jail.
Michael Anthony Gibbs, 28, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a probation violation. Bond was not set.
The Huntington Police Department listed five new incident reports ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
Threatening communications by electronic device, 5:55 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny; breaking and entering, 12 a.m. Sunday, 2600 block of Collis Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 12:01 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of West 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 12:45 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 4th Ave- nue.