HURRICANE, W.Va. — A Hurricane pair was arrested Thursday after a fight over a dog with a family resulted in one man being shot.
Travis Roland Wilson, 44, was charged with malicious wounding, while Elizabeth Nicole Moss, 25, was charged with wanton endangerment and battery.
According to criminal complaints filed in Putnam County Magistrate Court, officers with the Hurricane Police Department were called to the area of Lakeview Drive and Ada Dell Avenue in Hurricane, West Virginia, at about 7 p.m. Thursday, where they found two vehicles in the roadway.
The parties were separated and police ordered the suspects to the ground upon arrival.
During their investigation and after reviewing surveillance cameras in the area, police found the victim, John Casey, had pulled onto Ada Dell Avenue, blocking the path of the suspects’ vehicle. All the involved parties exited their vehicles, at which time Wilson allegedly pulled a firearm out at Casey.
Police stated Casey started to lunge at Wilson, who then started striking the victim with his firearm as the fight continued on the ground. Meanwhile, Moss was seen arguing with Casey’s sons, shoving a 17-year-old and keeping them from going to their father’s aid.
A shot was fired from the gun and struck Casey in the leg.
The fight continued with Moss retrieving the weapon and pointing it at the Casey family, at which point the fight broke up and police arrived.
The cause of the argument was allegedly over a dog.
Both defendants remained housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Fleeing in a vehicle, 4:11 a.m. Friday, 500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Domestic battery, 2:30 a.m. Friday, Davis Street and Oney Avenue.
Found property, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, 2800 block of South Staunton Road.
Found property, 4:56 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, midnight March 12, 700 block of 30th Street.
Battery, 3:29 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of Olive Street.
Strangulation and domestic battery, midnight Tuesday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11:21 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Washington Avenue.
Fraudulent schemes, 9 a.m. Jan. 6, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11 a.m. Wednesday, 2600 block of Guyan Avenue.
Shoplifting, 8:41 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Public urination, defecation, noon Wednesday, 2100 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Battery, 6:15 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Adams Avenue.
Robbery, 12:11 a.m. Thursday, 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.
Petit larceny, 1:45 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Jeffrey Eugene Adkins, 40, was jailed at 1:20 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving on a revoked license, fleeing, improper display registration, no registration and no insurance. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Christopher John Lewis, 27, was jailed at 2:05 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with fleeing from an officer and driving revoked. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with domestic battery. Bond was not set.