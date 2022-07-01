HURRICANE, W.Va. — A person died Friday morning in a car crash in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Putnam County 911 received a phone call at 2:19 a.m. about a car wreck in the area of Virginia Avenue and Emerald Drive, according to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards.
The driver of the vehicle, a Hurricane resident, was found dead when first responders arrived. No one else was in the vehicle.
Edwards said the vehicle appeared to be speeding west on Virginia Avenue and lost control, which caused the vehicle to roll and go on the railroad tracks. The car was reported to have extensive damage.
The name of the deceased has not been released.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department is looking for a 21-year-old Huntington man that has been missing since Wednesday.
Jeremiah Beltz was last seen June 29 in the 100 block of 8th Avenue near the railroad tracks, according to the Huntington Police Department. Beltz was wearing a white shirt with black sleeves and black shorts.
Those who reported Beltz to be missing said he has autism. They have received reports that Beltz was spotted on 5th and 6th avenues in Huntington and also in Ohio.
To report information regarding Beltz and his whereabouts, call 911.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported nine incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:26 p.m. Friday.
However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Hit-and-run causing injury, 4:26 a.m. Friday, corner of West 18th Street and Adams Avenue.
Trespass, 11:22 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 8:44 p.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Deceased person, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 20th Street.
Domestic battery, 8:13 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of North High Street.
Shoplifting, 7:20 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Child abuse resulting in injury, noon Wednesday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 p.m. June 11, 1200 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 11:08 a.m. Thursday, 700 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Bobby Ray Thompson, 36, was jailed at 11:25 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.