HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:29 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Auto theft, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 1600 block of 6th Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 4:29 a.m. Thursday, near the corner of 14th Street and 7th Avenue.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, midnight Wednesday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Domestic battery, 2:59 a.m. Thursday, 1700 block of Marcum Terrace.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 1:36 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 4th Street.
Petit larceny, noon Jan. 6, 200 block of Carrington Court.
Information report, 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of 11th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Identity theft, noon Dec. 16, 2021, 2100 block of 7th Avenue.
Deceased person, 11:46 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 6th Avenue.
Obstructing officer, false pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, warrant service or execution, 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of 5th Street Road.
Paraphernalia, 10:54 a.m. Wednesday, near the corner of 10th Street and 9th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7:20 p.m. Saturday, 4400 block of Earl Court.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, 12:33 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 block of 25th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Ashley Jane Honaker, 34, was jailed at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Brandon Nicholas Sowards, 26, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was not set.
Andrea Morgan Ross, 23, was jailed at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Mark Anthony Maynor, 58, was jailed at noon Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with bail piece. Bond was not set.
Sara Dawn Byrd, 28, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with possession of controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Nathaniel Lee Chambers, 42, was jailed at 12:50 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a revoked license for third DUI. Bond was not set.
Laura Jean Davis, 44, was jailed at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Joseph Aaron Simpson, 40, was jailed at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with no insurance and controlled substance DUI. Bond was not set.
James Lee Wagoner, 63, was jailed at 3 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with probation violation. Bond was not set.
Brett Alan Castle, 50, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with a revoked license for third DUI. Bond was set at $50,000.