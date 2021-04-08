The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:

The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 5:27 a.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:

Falsely reporting an emergency incident, 5:27 a.m. Wednesday, 900 block of 27th Street.

Paraphernalia, 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 6 1/2 alley.

Possession of marijuana, 3:06 a.m. Wednesday, 1400 block of Charleston Avenue.

Intoxication or drinking in public places and paraphernalia, 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Washington Avenue.

False pretenses with value of $1,000 or more, 11:51 p.m. April 4, 900 block of 6th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 300 block of 16th Street.

Warrant service, 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, 700 block of 5th Avenue.

Identity theft, midnight May 1, 2018, 600 block of 10th Street.

Warrant service, 9:07 a.m. Tuesday, 2400 block of 10th Avenue.

Destruction of property, 5 p.m. April 3, 1400 block of 7th Avenue.

Obstructing an officer, fleeing from officer and intoxication or drinking in public places, 5:16 a.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of 10th Avenue.

Deceased person, 4:25 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of Buffington Street.

Shoplifting, 4:23 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.

Attempt to commit felony, 3:43 a.m. Tuesday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.

Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service and public urination or defecation, 2:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Intoxication or drinking in public places, 2:15 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 3rd Avenue.

The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:

Terry Douglas Martin, 63, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with sexual assault and sexual abuse. Bond was $20,000.

Selena Ann Sesco, 46, was jailed at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a meth precursor. Bond was not set.

