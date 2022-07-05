HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 10 a.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Indecent exposure, 8:40 a.m. Monday, corner of Harvey Road and James River Road.
Fraudulent use of a credit card with value less than $1,000, breaking and entering auto, 10 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of 10th Avenue.
Found property, 10 a.m. Monday, 900 block of Bruce Street.
Obstructing traffic, 5:15 a.m. Monday, 1200 block of 16th Street.
Arson, burning of a dwelling or outbuilding, 2:43 a.m. Monday, 4500 block of Piedmont Road.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Andrew Messinger, 36, was jailed at 1:25 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with home confinement violation. Bond was not set.
Allison Rose Thompson, 26, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with fugitive from justice, receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.
Dillon Wade Dunlap, 29, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $1,000.
