WINFIELD, W.Va. — An Indiana woman died in a hospital after crashing her vehicle Friday along U.S. 35 in Putnam County.
According to Putnam County Sheriff Cpl. Brian J. Hudson, first responders were called at 11:26 a.m. Friday to the wreck near the intersection of U.S. 35 and Honeycutt Road in Fraziers Bottom. They arrived to find a vehicle had dropped off the right shoulder while traveling southbound and struck a culvert.
The driver, Julia Lynn Ryan, 74, of Summitville, Indiana, was airlifted to St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, where she died the next day.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 10 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 11:03 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Failure to process or fingerprint, warrant service and disorderly conduct, 11:03 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of West 3rd Street.
Paraphernalia, 5:38 p.m. Oct. 22, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and persons prohibited from possessing firearms, 4:37 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 1st Street.
Petit larceny, 9 p.m. Saturday, 2900 block of 6th Avenue.
Information report, 1:15 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Stolen auto, 9 p.m. Saturday, 2500 block of 3rd Avenue.
Harassing and threatening by computer or electronic device, 3 p.m. Saturday, 300 block of 10th Avenue.
Deceased person, 6:15 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of Davis Street.
Joyriding a stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 1:01 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of 21st Street.
Deceased person, 10 p.m. Saturday, 800 block of 10th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:.
Frankie Alan Cosco II, 53, was jailed at 8 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and persons prohibited from carrying firearms. Bond was $75,000.
Tasha Loranie Sellards, 53, was jailed at 8 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
Rycky Alan Sowards, 24, was jailed at 3:05 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with brandishing, wanton endangerment and domestic assault. Bond was not set.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.