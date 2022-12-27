MILTON — An infant was found in a locked closet following a fatal shooting in Milton on Thursday.
The shooting occurred right before 2:20 p.m. in a residence of the 200 block of Woodmire Drive. Milton police officers responded approximately 3:20 p.m., according to a criminal complaint.
Milton officers found Mark Beilstein, 52, “gravely wounded by gunshots” in front of the front door. He sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and right arm and had very shallow breathing, according to the complaint.
Police arrested his 23-year-old son, Jacob Beilstein, who was charged with first degree murder and wanton endangerment.
Beilstein was arraigned on the wanton endangerment charge because a young child was in the home during the shooting.
Once police detained Beilstein at the scene, he told officers two handguns were upstairs on his bed. An officer found the infant locked inside a closet upstairs, according to the complaint.
Mark Beilstein's wife said she heard two gunshots when she was in the kitchen. According to the complaint, she said her husband then came into the kitchen and told her “He just killed me,” according to her interview with police.
She told officers her son Jacob was peeking from the staircase corner multiple times as if he was going to shoot her as well.
Milton Police Chief Joe Parsons said Mark Beilstein was still alive when law enforcement arrived, but died before he could be taken to a hospital.
A preliminary hearing for Jacob Beilstein has been set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at the Cabell County Courthouse.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported five incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 9:01 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary, entry of a dwelling or outhouse, noon Dec. 20, 200 block of Oakland Avenue.
Domestic battery, 9:01 p.m. Monday, 400 block of 7th Street.
Breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Dec. 22, 300 block of West 12th Street.
Information report, 5 p.m. Dec. 24, 200 block of 5th Avenue Guyandotte.
Grand larceny, 10 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Rico Andre Bailey, 47, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Bailey with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Sheena Natosha Day, 38, was jailed at 11:15 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Day with transferring a stolen vehicle. Bond was set at $25,000.
