HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 8:13 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report on injured officer, 8:13 p.m. Monday, 2300 block of Adams Avenue.
False pretenses with value of less than $1,000, 5 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of Washington Boulevard.
Deceased person, 12:30 p.m. Monday, 2900 block of 4th Avenue.
Destruction of property, misdemeanor, 11 a.m. Monday, 1500 block of 6th Avenue.
Found property, 9 a.m. and 2:21 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Assisting outside agency, 11:25 a.m. Monday, west block of 32nd Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Adam Corey Christian, 33, was jailed at 11 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with shoplifting on an outstanding warrant. Bond was not set.
Nathaniel Lee Adkins, 18, was jailed at 8 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with unlawful taking of vehicle, escape, destruction of property, conspiracy, obstructing an officer, battery on government representative, health care provider, and assault on government official. Bond was not set.
Gage Tyler Plumley, 21, was jailed at 11:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was set at $1,500.
