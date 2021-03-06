HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 16 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 6:25 a.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Grand larceny, 6:25 a.m. Friday, 2500 block of 8th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 6:14 a.m. Friday, 2500 block of 8th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 5:36 a.m. Friday, 2500 block of 8th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 3:35 a.m. Friday, 1300 block of 16th Street.
Fraudulent schemes, 11:30 p.m. Thursday, 100 block of South Walnut Street.
Information report, 8:32 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Warrant service and receiving or transferring stolen goods, 7:44 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of 8th Street.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 7:31 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Avondale Road.
Disorderly conduct, 4:46 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Information report, unlisted, 3:34 p.m. Thursday.
Deceased person, 2:52 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 9th Avenue.
Counterfeiting, 10:47 p.m. Wednesday, 3200 block of Washington Boulevard.
Destruction of property, 11:19 a.m. Wednesday, unit block of 6th Avenue.
DUI greater than .150, 3:41 a.m. Thursday, 2500 block of 5th Avenue.
Warrant service, 12:55 a.m. Thursday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
Strangulation and domestic battery, 12:02 a.m. Thursday, 2700 block of Guyan Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Brentley Obrien Bohanen, 29, was jailed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $100,000 cash only.
Garri Carey, 53, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Robert Jay Fetty, 38, was jailed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was $50,000.
Felicia Ann Hendricks, 46, was jailed at 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving and transporting stolen property. She was also jailed on 10 active warrants. Bond was not set.
Michael Eugene Pitts, 56, was jailed at 7 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Cody Nathaniel Phillips, 27, was jailed at 10:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with sexual abuse by a person in position of trust to a child. Bond was not set.