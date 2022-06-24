IRONTON — Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson said a search warrant executed in Ironton on Friday turned up the largest amount of methamphetamine seized during an investigation in county history.
Andrew McClain, 34, of Ironton, was arrested after agencies executed a search warrant at his residence in the 400 block of Walnut Street.
The Lawrence County Drug and Major Crime Task Force, assisted by the Ironton Police Department, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Lawrence County EMS, executed the warrant.
Anderson said investigators seized approximately 1,500 grams — or about 3 pounds — of what they believe to be methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia, digital scales, packaging materials and cash.
Anderson said the task force, along with Ironton and Coal Grove police, have been investigating the case for months.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 16 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 2:03 a.m. Friday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Information report, 2:03 a.m. Friday, 700 block of West 5th Street.
Trespass, 10:55 a.m. Thursday, 200 block of Adams Avenue.
Battery, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, 200 block of Marcum Terrace.
Deceased person, noon Thursday, 300 block of 1st Street, Altizer.
Information report, 3:43 p.m. Thursday, 1200 block of 8th Avenue.
Use of obscene material to seduce a minor, midnight Sunday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Battery, 1:30 a.m. Thursday, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3 p.m. June 17, 3000 block of 5th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service or execution, 1:33 p.m. Thursday, 2900 block of 8th Avenue.
Possession of a controlled substance, 12:19 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 11:16 a.m., 1000 block of 7th Avenue.
Breaking and entering, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of Bridge Street.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 600 block of 5th Avenue, Guyandotte.
Trespass, 6:25 a.m. Thursday, unit block of Kirk Place.
Breaking and entering auto, possession of a controlled substance, 6:08 a.m. Thursday, 3100 block of U.S. 60.
Battery, 5:10 a.m. Thursday, 500 block of 7th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Donald Keith Smith, 70, was jailed at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Joseph Lee Saunders, 40, was jailed at 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with driving on a license revoked due to DUI and possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.