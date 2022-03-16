LESAGE — Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says the investigation into the death of a man found in the 6700 block of Ohio River Road on Wednesday morning is ongoing.
Zerkle says when deputies arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Jarritt Wiser, of Lesage, injured and lying along the northbound lane of the 6700 block of Ohio River Road, near Sanns Drive.
“Deputies assisted Cabell EMS with life-saving measures that were unsuccessful,” Zerkle said.
Zerkle said Wiser died at the scene.
“It was determined the death was the result of a vehicle strike,” Zerkle said.
Wiser’s family has been notified and his body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for examination, the sheriff added.
The driver did not stop to help, so the incident is being looked at as a hit-and-run, Zerkle said.
Zerkle said detectives were called to the scene and items have been collected that are believed to be from the striking vehicle.
“It’s too early to tell what kind of vehicle or where the victim was prior to being struck,” the sheriff said.
Zerkle is asking for the public’s help. He said anyone with information is asked to call the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at 304-743-1594.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 14 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Child abuse resulting in injury, domestic battery, 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Information report, 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, 2500 block of 1st Avenue.
Breaking and entering, petit larceny, 5 p.m. March 11, 300 block of West 15th Street.
Indecent exposure, 1:29 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 1 p.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 2300 block and 8th Avenue.
Second-degree robbery, kidnapping, 11:58 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, South Altamont Road.
Runaway juvenile, 2 p.m. Oct. 12, 200 block of 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 4:30 p.m. Monday, 1600 block of 11th Avenue.
Forty-eight-hour parking violation, 9:50 a.m. Tuesday, near the corner of 2900 block and 8th Avenue.
Warrant service or execution, 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, 600 block of 10th Street.
Destruction of property, 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of West 10th Street.
Information report, 2:22 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 5th Avenue Rear.
Domestic battery, 9 p.m. March 10, 300 block of Apple Street, Altizer.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Dakota Ryan Keaton, 23, was jailed at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with murder. Bond was not set.
Kimberly Don Harmon, 46, was jailed at 2:55 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with aggravated driving under the influence. Bond was set at $1,500.
Amos Bennett Black II, 45, was jailed at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $30,000.
Anthony D. Rubin, 26, was jailed at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, speeding, driving on a revoked license and driving under the influence. Bond was not set.
Jason Allen Rhule, 41, was jailed at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with a warrant. Bond was not set.
Josh Steven Riffe, 39, was jailed at 1:08 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with destruction of property, breaking and entering, grand larceny and petit larceny. Bond was set at $10,000.