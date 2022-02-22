HUNTINGTON — Detectives with the Huntington Police Department are continuing their investigation into the death of a 70-year-old man found in an abandoned outbuilding not far from Cabell Huntington Hospital.
The body of Charles Allen “Chuck” Carroll was found by a neighboring resident Monday afternoon in the 1400 block of Edwards Street.
“At this time, detectives do not suspect any foul play into the disappearance or death of Carroll, 70, of Huntington,” the Huntington Police Department said in a Tuesday news release. “The Huntington Police Department’s focus in the case now is on receiving the results of an autopsy by the State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.”
Carroll had been missing since he was last seen leaving Cabell Huntington Hospital on Dec. 30, police said.
Police said Carroll was transported by an ambulance from the assisted-living facility where he was being cared for to the hospital that afternoon for an illness.
“On the afternoon of Jan. 5, an employee with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources filed a missing person report for Carroll with the Huntington Police Department. The employee also stated at that time that Carroll had been diagnosed with dementia,” the release said. “A Silver Alert was issued, and all HPD patrol units and staff were notified of Carroll’s description and his last whereabouts. The Police Department also communicated with West Virginia Fusion Center, conducted a foot search of the area in the vicinity of the hospital and visited several businesses along Hal Greer Boulevard in an attempt to obtain additional surveillance footage. No additional footage related to Carroll was retrieved. The Police Department also determined there was no cellphone data or financial records that would assist in locating Carroll. In the days and weeks that followed, the Police Department only received one tip of Carroll’s whereabouts from the public, which has now proven to be unfounded.”
Police reported that Carroll was still wearing his hospital bracelet when his body was found.
