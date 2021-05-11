HUNTINGTON — Police are still investigating after two bodies were discovered in a Guyandotte home Monday evening.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of 5th Avenue in Guyandotte around 6:45 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, the responding officers found the bodies of two people who had died from apparent gunshot wounds.
Patrol officers, detectives and forensics investigators soon followed to begin processing the scene and interviewing witnesses.
The investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident, and detectives are working to positively identify the victims so families can be notified.
"No names are being released at this time pending positive identifications and family notifications," Cornwell said Tuesday. "This aside, the investigation is ongoing, and we have nothing further to add at this time."
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 new incidents during the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday. However, individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, fleeing from officer, no vehicle, 11:48 p.m. Monday, West 19th Street and Jackson Avenue.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Monday, 1800 block of 8th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, trespass in structure conveyance, 8:20 p.m. Monday, 600 block of 6th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 5:25 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Found property, 4 p.m. Monday, 300 block of Prospect Street.
Warrant service/execution, 4:51 p.m. Monday, 10th Street and 3rd Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, midnight Sunday, 2100 block of Donald Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, midnight May 2, 300 block of West 9th Avenue.
Information report, 9:21 a.m. Monday, Miller Street and Emmons Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 5 p.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 7th Avenue.
Open container, 7:20 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 12:01 a.m. Monday, 2200 block of Washington Avenue Rear.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Jalen Patrick Chaffins, 21, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent. Bond was not set.
Anthony Dwayne Gue, 29, was jailed at 11:05 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Aunthony Lavar Harris Jr., 23, was jailed at 7:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent and persons prohibited from possessing firearms. Bond was not set.
Eric Mashawn McNeely, 29, was jailed at 12:20 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent and possession with intent. Bond was set at $75,000.
Derrick Lee Nelson, 38, was jailed at 8:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with driving revoked for DUI and circuit warrant. Bond was not set.
Floyd Decarlio Wright, 48, was jailed at 3:40 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree sexual abuse. Bond was not set.