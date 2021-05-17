BARBOURSVILLE — Investigations are underway after a Salt Rock, West Virginia, man died after being found unresponsive at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville this weekend.
According to Lawrence Messina, communications director of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, Leslie Spurlock, 42, was found unresponsive in his jail cell late Saturday evening. Jail staff called Cabell County EMS to assist and Spurlock was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Spurlock had been housed at the jail since May 8 for a charge of driving on a license revoked for DUI.
Messina said investigations into the death by the West Virginia State Police and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are ongoing.
The following information was provided by the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 13 new incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 3:50 p.m. Sunday, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of South Walnut Street.
Deceased person, 9 p.m. Sunday, 1800 block of 7th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 8:59 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 25th Street.
Panhandling/begging money, 5:32 p.m. Sunday, 31st Street Bridge off ramp.
Obstructing officer, warrant service/execution, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
SRL (miscellaneous), 2:59 p.m. Sunday, 21st Street and 3rd Avenue.
Obstructing traffic (street), 9:53 a.m. Sunday, 18th Street and Hall Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 11 a.m. Sunday, 1600 block of 8th Avenue.
Paraphernalia, 7:50 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of Washington Avenue.
Information report, 8:12 a.m. Sunday, Kinetic Drive.
Deceased person, 5 p.m. Saturday, 1000 block of Jackson Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 2:59 a.m. Sunday, 600 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Derek Henry Holland, 39, was jailed at 4:10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with breaking and entering other than dwelling and destruction of property. Bond was not set.
Mark Ryan Jackson, 22, was jailed at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation. Bond was set at $25,000 cash/surety.