IRONTON — An Ironton man was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound within the vicinity of a school and one count of tampering with evidence.
The Ironton Police Department, along with agents from the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, who were investigating Michael Jenkins, 23, completed a controlled purchase of fentanyl in pressed pill form from Jenkins within the vicinity of a school.
The officers believe this is the same style and type of pressed pill that has been related to overdoses in the city and county.
After the purchase, officers from the Ironton Police Department stopped Jenkins’ vehicle and arrested him.
The Ironton Drug Unit has an ongoing investigation into Jenkins for trafficking in fentanyl that will be presented to a grand jury, according to the Ironton Police Department.
Jenkins was taken to and housed at the Lawrence County Jail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported 12 incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 1:24 a.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Battery of a police officer, firefighter or EMS, disorderly conduct, 1:24 a.m. Thursday, 300 block of 12th Street.
Battery, 10:44 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of 8th Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 800 block of Lincoln Place.
