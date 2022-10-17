HUNTINGTON — An Ironton man is facing charges after a fight Sunday morning in Huntington.
Huntington Police Department officers responded to reports of a fight at 2:29 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of 11th Avenue. When they arrived, officers said they saw a man walking away from the scene. Witnesses identified him as the aggressor.
The witnesses told officers he started a physical fight with another man before a woman attempted to break it up when a person involved grabbed her by the neck, according to the criminal complaint.
According to the criminal complaint, at one point during the fight, the man ripped off a car mirror and attempted to punch the vehicle’s driver’s side window.
Logan Thomas Rife, 19, was charged with strangulation and destruction of property and lodged in Western Regional Jail on a $20,600 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:16 p.m. Sunday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Strangulation, 4:16 p.m. Sunday, 1300 block of Hall Street.
Breaking and entering auto, 9 p.m. Oct. 15, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Information report, 8 p.m. Oct. 15, 2100 block of Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny, destruction of property, 9:45 a.m. Sunday, unit block of Saltwell Road and Sumner Avenue.
Stolen auto or auto theft, 1:30 a.m. Sunday, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering auto, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 15, near the corner of 19th Street and 6th Avenue.
Failure to process or fingerprint, disorderly conduct, battery on EMS, public health official or governmental official, 4:43 a.m. Sunday, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Brandishing, 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 2700 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Leslie Marie Alexander, 56, was jailed at 6:55 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Alexander with strangulation. Bond was set at $10,000.
Joseph Gregory Thomas, 39, was jailed at 11:50 a.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Thomas with burglary, grand larceny, domestic battery, and violation of protective order. Bond was set at $37,500.
