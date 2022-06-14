IRONTON — An Ironton man was arrested Tuesday and charged with arson and breaking and entering.
The Ironton Fire Department responded at about 12:40 a.m. Monday to a house fire at 916 Adams St. Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
During the initial investigation, a witness told Ironton Police there was a man, who they identified, who entered the home and left shortly after. The witness said they noticed a fire spreading inside the home after he left.
Kendrick D. Jones, 42, was arrested in Kentucky and booked in the Boyd County Jail. He is awaiting extradition to Ohio.
The investigation is ongoing.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported six incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 4:38 p.m. Monday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Harassing or threatening phone calls, 3:41 p.m. Monday, 1900 block of James River Road.
Petit larceny, 4:38 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of 9th Avenue.
Grand larceny, 8 p.m. June 10, 800 block of Virginia Avenue.
Found property, midnight Monday, 1600 block of 7th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2:24 a.m. Monday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Information report, 10 p.m. June 11, 600 block of 10th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Maleake Deshawn King, 29, was jailed at 3 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. Bond was set at $26,000.
Charles Robert Adkins II, 40, was jailed at 8:45 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with being a person prohibited from carrying firearms, obstructing, battery on a police officer, and disorderly conduct. Bond was set at $15,000.
Malinda Mae Frankenbery, 34, was jailed at 1 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
