IRONTON — An Ironton man was charged with felony counts after police said he admitted to having unlawful sexual conduct with a juvenile.
According to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant at a home at 2416 SR 243 in Ironton in regard to an investigation concerning possible sexual misconduct with a minor. Evidence was collected and will be sent to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for further processing.
Shawn P. Koster, 45, was interviewed by detectives and, according to Lawless, admitted to unlawful sexual conduct with a 14-year-old. Koster was arrested and charged with five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a third-degree felony. Additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 19 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Possession of a controlled substance and DUI less than .150, 2:32 a.m. Friday, 1000 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Malicious or unlawful assault, 12:39 a.m. Friday, 500 block of Marcum Terrace.
Information report, 12:26 a.m. Friday, 2800 block of 5th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:50 p.m. Thursday, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue.
Destruction of property, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 10th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, 1100 block of 10th Avenue.
Domestic battery, 5:10 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 4:43 p.m. Aug. 17, 600 block of West 10th Street.
Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, 7:40 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Possession of counterfeit with intent to utter, 1 p.m. Aug. 23, 2900 block of 1st Avenue.
Trespass in structure of conveyance, 1:15 p.m. Thursday, 800 block of 7th Street.
Petit larceny, 2 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 1st Street.
Parking in alleys and narrow streets, 10:28 a.m. Thursday, 1400 block of 8th Street.
Found property, 9:27 a.m. Thursday, Norway Avenue and South Walnut Street.
Fraud and related activity in connection with access devices, 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 block of Fifth Street Road.
Strangulation, 2:55 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Marcum Terrace.
Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 3:55 a.m. Thursday, 2200 block of 10th Avenue.
Information report, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Stolen auto, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records kept at Western Regional Jail:
Andrew Scott Barton, 31, was jailed at 11:55 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with attempt to disarm, obstructing an officer, fleeing from an officer and second-degree robbery. Bond was not set.
Christine Michelle Hayes, 37, was jailed at 10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with breaking and entering and violating a DVP. Bond was $25,000.
Lenville Jason Porter, 36, was jailed at 8:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Michael Lee Rose, 36, was jailed at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only.
Kelly Renea Wallot, 42, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with DUI, DUI with a minor in the vehicle and no motor vehicle inspection. Bond was $20,000.
Anthony Wayne Loveless, 35, was jailed at 3:10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.