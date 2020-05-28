IRONTON — An Ironton man was arrested Wednesday after authorities in Ohio located controlled substances and paraphernalia inside a residence where he was located, according to a Facebook post from the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office.
The Ohio Adult Parole Authority with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Frank Joliff, 31, on an unspecified outstanding warrant.
During the arrest operation, members of the Lawrence County Drug and Major Crimes Task Force, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Ironton Police Department were called to the scene where officers conducted a consensual search of the residence where Joliff was located.
Authorities recovered approximately 153 grams of crystal methamphetamine, about 6 grams of fentanyl, over $5,000 in cash, scales and other drug-trafficking related items.
Joliff is currently held at the Lawrence County Jail and will be arraigned Thursday in Ironton Municipal Court.
He is charged with one count of first-degree drug trafficking for methamphetamine and one count of second-degree drug trafficking for a fentanyl-related compound, both felony offenses.
At least five people were jailed on felony charges Wednesday at the Western Regional Jail, according to booking records.
Steven Andrew Tucker, 22, was jailed at 3:25 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with malicious assault and strangulation. Bond was not set.
Kara Lynn Gibson, 26, was jailed at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with battery on a police officer, failure to process, first-degree arson and an unspecified warrant. Bond was not set.
Donna Jean Followay, 38, was jailed at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with failure to appear. Bond was not set.
Nathaniel Lee Estep, 23, was jailed at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with conspiracy and attempted burglary. Bond was not set.
Whitney Rose Adkins, 22, was jailed at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Lincoln County jailed her on a probation hold. Bond was not set.
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports ending at 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a printout released by the department. Because the individual police reports were not made available, these are the only known details:
Warrant service/execution, 12:26 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of Madison Avenue.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 12 a.m. Tuesday, 26th Street and Guyan Avenue.
Wanton endangerment involving a firearm, 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
Warrant service/execution, 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of 6th Avenue.
Battery on EMS, public health official or governmental official, 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Found property, 5 p.m. Monday, 700 block of 3rd Avenue.
Shoplifting, 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Injury or destruction of property or monuments, 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, 2600 block of Adams Avenue.
Petit larceny, 11 a.m. Tuesday, 500 block of 20th Street.
Destruction of property — misdemeanor, 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, 1300 block of 25th Street.
Paraphernalia, 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, 400 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 3:08 p.m. Friday, May 22, 1400 block of 15th Street.
Petit larceny, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 17, 500 block of 6th Avenue.