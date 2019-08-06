The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - The following information is provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff's Department:
THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE: A Huntington man reported Saturday $729 worth of items were stolen from his camper, parked in the 5300 block of Cherry Lawn Road, sometime between Wednesday morning and when he made the report Saturday. The suspect gained access to the main cabin by prying open the storage areas. The stolen items were two mountain bikes and two flat-screen televisions.
The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed four new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Possession of a controlled substance, DUI less than .150, 8:11 p.m. Sunday, 10th Avenue and 19th Street
Trespassing, 7:50 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue
Intoxication or drinking in public places, illegal possession of alcoholic liquor, disorderly conduct, 12:04 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Adams Avenue
Paraphernalia, 12:12 a.m. Sunday, 900 block of Monroe Avenue
The following information is provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Ryan Alan Redden, 29, was jailed at 6:20 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was not set.
Michael Dale Ramsey, 34, was jailed at 1:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a capias warrant, fugitive from justice and possession with intent to deliver. Bond was $15,000.