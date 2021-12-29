HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported seven incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:38 a.m. Wednesday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 12:38 a.m. Wednesday, 100 block of Cedar Street.
Breaking and entering an auto, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, 900 block of West 12th Street.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 block of West 5th Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, 1900 block of 10th Avenue.
Joyriding a stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, noon Nov. 20, 800 block of Lincoln Place.
Battery, 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, 2300 block of 8th Avenue.
Stolen auto, 11 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 7th Street.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Joseph Lee Adkins, 32, was jailed at 6 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County jailed him on an active warrant. Bond was $30,000.
Quincy William Storey, 34, was jailed at 2:05 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was $30,000.
Randy Lee Bailes, 42, was jailed at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County jailed him on active warrants. Bond was not set.
Danielle Nichole Spears, 35, was jailed at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and conspiracy to commit petit larceny. Bond was $10,000.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts.
