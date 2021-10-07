HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department reported eight incidents in the 24-hour period ending at 12:24 p.m. Thursday. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details.
Runaway juvenile, 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, unit block of West 6th Avenue.
Falsely reporting an emergency incident, 12:24 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of 7th Avenue.
Warrant service, 8:34 p.m. Wednesday, 400 block of West 25th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, 200 block of Washington Avenue.
Joyriding a stolen vehicle without intent to permanently deprive, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3, 2700 block of North Terrace.
Petit larceny, 3:41 p.m. Wednesday, 2100 block of 6th Avenue.
Fraudulent use of a credit card, 6 p.m. Oct. 1, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Petit larceny, burglary and entry of a dwelling or outhouse, 6 p.m. Oct. 3, 900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Teresa Dawn Combs, 48, was jailed at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Floyd Anthony Conner, 42, was jailed at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with strangulation and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Joshua Adam Ellis, 42, was jailed at 10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with destruction of property, disorderly conduct and obstructing. Bond was not set.
Matthew Scott Adkins, 40, was jailed at 3 a.m. Thursday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with fleeing with reckless indifference and first-offense DUI. Bond was set at $5,000.
David Chris Wilson, 54, was jailed at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance. Bond was $28,000.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
