FORT GAY — A Wayne County man died Sunday afternoon from a gunshot wound.
Ermal Mullins, 37, of Fort Gay, was found dead on the porch of a home on Lost Creek Road about 3:45 p.m. by a West Virginia State Police trooper.
Police say a 14-year-old juvenile, whose name was not released due to being a minor, is suspected in the shooting following an ongoing domestic incident.
The juvenile was placed in the custody of Child Protective Services, and the investigation has been turned over to the Wayne County prosecuting attorney for further review.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
The following information was provided by booking records at Western Regional Jail:
Ryan Keith Edwards, 47, was jailed at 10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Edwards as a fugitive from justice. No bond.
Sydney David Ellis, 40, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Ellis with receiving or transferring stolen property. Bond was not set.
James Levi Lemay, 33, was jailed at 12:55 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged Lemay with receiving or transferring property. Bond was set at $10,000.
Johnathan Scott Maynard, 28, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Maynard with possession of controlled substance, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle and prohibited person with a firearm. Bond was set at $30,000.
Keith Edward Nichols, 29, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Nichols with possession of controlled substance, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and being a person prohibited from carrying firearms. Bond was set at $30,000.
Jason Brian Justice, 40, was jailed at 4:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged Justice with possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was not set.
